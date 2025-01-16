Meet Dubai Police officer who is UAE’s first to graduate from UK Defence Academy

From attending aviation exhibitions with her father since she was 13, Lieutenant Nouf Al Baloushi has reached new heights in her career. At just 25, she has made history as the first Emirati to enrol in and graduate from the postgraduate programme at the UK Ministry of Defence’s Defence Academy, earning a Master’s degree in Engineering Design and Simulation of Defence Systems from Cranfield University.

“I’ve had a passion for aviation since I was a young girl,” Nouf told Khaleej Times. “Visiting the aviation exhibitions with my father sparked my interest in this field. I even began building homemade drones, experimenting with DIY projects that included everything from the pilot to the battery.”

Her father, a mechatronics engineer and part of the first Emirati team to create drones back in 2009, played a pivotal role in shaping her fascination with technology.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Nouf’s journey took her through the Applied Technology High School, where she specialised in aerospace and aviation engineering. Following her studies, she joined the Dubai Police in 2022. “Initially, I was not in a military role but was focused on police work. I found myself in the Air Centre for Destructive Aircraft, where our mission is broad and impactful,” she explained.

Reflecting on her experience in the postgraduate programme, she noted, “Being the first Emirati police officer to pursue this path was both daunting and exciting. I faced challenges, particularly with military terminology and concepts that were unfamiliar to me. However, I dedicated my free time to learning and adapting.”

Nouf emphasises the significance of her achievement, stating, “It’s an honour to represent not just myself, but my country and its heritage. I aim to maintain a positive image and demonstrate the potential of Emirati women in this field.”

She believed her expertise in defence design and simulation is crucial for enhancing operational readiness and decision-making in the police force. “Every challenge pushed me to grow and excel.”

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, praised her achievement, highlighting the support from leadership in facilitating specialised education for police officers. “Advanced training empowers our forces to respond effectively to security challenges,” he stated. Brigadier Turki bin Faris, Director of the General Department of Operations, also commended Nouf’s contributions, noting, “Her skills are pivotal for enhancing our capabilities and ensuring effective leadership under pressure.” Nouf’s journey is a testament to the integration of passion and opportunity. “I am committed to contributing to the continued advancement of Dubai Police and serving our society,” she concluded. ALSO READ: UAE: Meet ‘Rain Dad’, the storm chaser who named his children after clouds and rain UAE: Meet the 2025 Rhodes scholars who dream of advancing gender equality, AI safety