Meet 15-year-old Dubai student carrying on grandfather Roberto Cavalli’s legacy

Growing up surrounded by leopard print and iconic patterns decorating her home, 15-year-old Dubai student Marie Ava Iacoviello witnessed the transformative power of art and design up close. She is the granddaughter of legendary Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, and she has started making her own mark in the world of art.

Marie recently exhibited a self-portrait at an art exhibition held at Alserkal Avenue. Her piece featured a ‘crown’ of Cavalli’s iconic leopard print surrounding her head—a motif significant to her.

“Leopard print is more than just a pattern,” the Year 12 student at Repton Dubai told Khaleej Times.

Marie Ava Iacoviello

“Art and fashion are part of who I am. Watching my grandfather and my mum’s work in fashion showed me that creativity could be expressed in so many ways. It taught me to see beauty and possibility in everything around me,” she added.

Marie’s childhood memories are rich with scenes from Cavalli’s atelier in Florence, a place where she witnessed the transformative power of art and design up close. She said: “It left a big impact on me – I grew up feeling like I was part of this world and wanting to contribute to it in my own way,” she noted.

Rachele, Cavalli’s daughter and Marie’s mother, added: "I’m incredibly proud of Marie and all she has achieved. She’s always been creative; even as a child, she would reimagine her Barbie dolls’ outfits by making new ones from different materials.” For Rachele, seeing Marie's artwork was overwhelming as it beautifully expressed her identity while honouring the family's cherished legacy with the leopard print. “I’m her biggest fan, and she makes me proud every day.”

A bold and distinct legacy

Roberto Cavalli, Marie’s maternal grandfather, was an Italian fashion designer known for his bold, exotic prints, particularly animal prints like leopard and zebra, which became his signature style.

He launched his brand in the early 1970s, gaining fame for his innovative textile techniques, including sandblasted denim and vibrant leather patchwork. His designs quickly captivated high-profile celebrities and the fashion world with their luxurious, sensual appeal.

The Cavalli brand expanded into accessories, fragrances, and home decor, always maintaining its glamorous, flamboyant aesthetic. Cavalli's legacy continues to influence contemporary fashion, celebrated for its daring, opulent style.

Rachele herself is a designer involved in the family company and across all Cavalli brands, including menswear, accessories, and womenswear. She entered the fashion industry at a young age, with a creative legacy rooted in her grandparents, who were painters and artists—some of their works are even displayed in prestigious museums like the Uffizi Gallery in Italy.

Expressing individuality

Growing up, Marie was surrounded by leopard print, with her home decorated in the iconic pattern. She often travelled with her mother to visit her grandfather's atelier in Florence and experience the excitement backstage at his fashion shows.