Partner Content By KT Engage
Mediclinic Middle East opens new clinic in Dubai Hills Mall
This exciting new addition to the Mediclinic primary care clinic network will provide patients with a first-class healthcare experience right at their doorstep
Mediclinic Middle East has unveiled its new state-of-the-art family clinic in Dubai Hills Mall, within the Dubai Hills community, serving residents and businesses in one of the fastest growing areas of Dubai. The clinic was opened by guest of honour, Dr Edwin Hertzog, founder of Mediclinic and Ahmad Thani Rashed Al Matrooshi, managing director and board member at Emaar Properties PJSC. As a multi-speciality clinic, it features a range of services offered by a multidisciplinary team. This exciting new addition to the Mediclinic primary care clinic network will provide patients with a first-class healthcare experience right at their doorstep. The clinic's consultant doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and support staff are ready to look after all members of the family, both young and old. The clinic is located inside Dubai Hills Mall on the first floor, with easy access from the entrance of the rollercoaster parking.
Jamie Scanlon, clinic manager, said, "I am truly excited about the launch of Mediclinic Dubai Hills. Open seven days a week and with a wide range of services including dentistry, physiotherapy, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, orthopaedics, sports medicine, rheumatology, gastroenterology, ENT, dermatology, family medicine and an onsite pharmacy, Mediclinic Dubai Hills is able to cater for all our patients' healthcare requirements."
David Jelley, hospital director of Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, added: "Located just 4 km from Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, Mediclinic Dubai Hills will ensure the continuation of high levels of service, quality and patient safety that our patients have grown accustomed to from Mediclinic. Many of Mediclinic Parkview Hospital's doctors have clinics in both locations with admission privileges meaning more convenience and flexibility for patients."
"What makes this clinic unique is the inclusion of a Health Experience Hub, the first-of-its-kind in the region. The Health Experience Hub is an interactive space where clients are invited to learn more about the wellness and prevention services available to them at Mediclinic, and how they can empower themselves to take control of their own health," he added.