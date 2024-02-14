Making boats, providing food: How UAE residents are helping each other in flood-affected areas

KT Photos and Video: Muhammad Sajjad

Published: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 7:18 PM

The northern town of Kalba (which comes under Sharjah Municipality) on the east coast of the UAE is grappling with flooding caused by torrential rains. The authorities and social welfare organisations have taken swift action, evacuating numerous residents to safer locations like hotels and schools.

"Many areas in Kalba, specially in the industrial area, are submerged in water. When the water levels started increasing, we got into action and helped people move out to safer places," said Mohammed Nabeel, president Kairali Cultural Association Fujairah, Kalba Unit.

"We sent out a message in [chat] groups asking people call us for any help," said Nabeel.

Residents who have been evacuated to safer place told Khaleej Times that they do not any idea about the condition of their properties.

"We were evacuated as soon as it started raining as our neighbourhood is a low lying area," said Aftab Husaain, a resident of Mugaidher in Kalba.

"We don't know the condition of our house. The area is cordoned off and we are not allowed to enter our houses due to safety," said Aftab.

Business affected

Many businesses in the affected area have temporarily closed, and the residents are awaiting for the water levels to decrease.

"I don't know when we will resume our business. There are no signs of the water levels decreasing," said Unnikrishnan, a mechanic at a garage in Shahiniya, Kalba.

"The cars inside the garage are also submerged in water and we cannot estimate the loss currently," he said.

Emergency teams are working tirelessly to clear water from main roads, ensuring a safer environment for everyone.

Despite the adversity, residents are coming together, offering a helping hand to one another, especially with essential needs.

"I am providing food for people who are stuck in camps and residential units. I have to walk for nearly 800 metres to deliver the food to them," said Khan, a resident of Kalba working as a carpenter.

Many residents are making makeshift boats to move from one place to another and helping people around.

"We have used foam and aluminium sheets to construct this boat. The entire area is submerged in water, and we are transporting people who want to move around to get essentials," said Ashraful.

Watch the video here:

ALSO READ: