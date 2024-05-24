Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits South Iran

Photo: National Center of Meteorology

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 7:35 AM Last updated: Fri 24 May 2024, 8:29 AM

An earthquake of magnitude hit South Iran on Thursday, May 23, as per the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The quake struck at 9.07pm (local time). It occurred at a depth of 10km.

Residents in the UAE did not feel any tremors due to the quake in the neighbouring country.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In October last year, UAE residents felt tremors when multiple earthquakes struck the southern part of Iran.

A 5.5. magnitude earthquake hit South Iran on October 17, 2023, at 8.59am UAE time. The second quake struck at 9.10am local time.