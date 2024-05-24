Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits South Iran

He was a military companion of the UAE's Founding Father Sheikh Zayed
An earthquake of magnitude hit South Iran on Thursday, May 23, as per the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The quake struck at 9.07pm (local time). It occurred at a depth of 10km.
Residents in the UAE did not feel any tremors due to the quake in the neighbouring country.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
In October last year, UAE residents felt tremors when multiple earthquakes struck the southern part of Iran.
A 5.5. magnitude earthquake hit South Iran on October 17, 2023, at 8.59am UAE time. The second quake struck at 9.10am local time.
NCM also stated that a 5.6-magnitude quake was recorded at 12.22pm local time, making it the third quake the authority’s seismic network detected on the day.
ALSO READ:
He was a military companion of the UAE's Founding Father Sheikh Zayed
This is Sharif's first visit to the country since his election in February
The authority praised him for his honesty, morals and keenness in returning the amount to its rightful owner
Waves in Arabian Gulf could get rough towards north by night, the Met department said
92 per cent of travellers from the Emirates are planning on taking a summer holiday abroad, according to a travel company's research
Having 'something on the side' is becoming more common, particularly among Gen Z employees
According to some experts, the topic is brought up by potential employees as early as the second meeting during the recruitment process
Explained: Key sectors where roles will become available, skills residents would need