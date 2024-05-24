E-Paper

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits South Iran

The quake struck at 9.07pm (local time)

by

Web Desk
Photo: National Center of Meteorology
Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 7:35 AM

Last updated: Fri 24 May 2024, 8:29 AM

An earthquake of magnitude hit South Iran on Thursday, May 23, as per the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The quake struck at 9.07pm (local time). It occurred at a depth of 10km.


Residents in the UAE did not feel any tremors due to the quake in the neighbouring country.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


In October last year, UAE residents felt tremors when multiple earthquakes struck the southern part of Iran.

A 5.5. magnitude earthquake hit South Iran on October 17, 2023, at 8.59am UAE time. The second quake struck at 9.10am local time.

NCM also stated that a 5.6-magnitude quake was recorded at 12.22pm local time, making it the third quake the authority’s seismic network detected on the day.

Web Desk

