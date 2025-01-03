Low-cost carrier Air Kerala, owned by Dubai residents, to operate from 2 Indian airports

A regional airline in India, helmed by two Dubai-based businessmen, has signed contracts to operate out of two airports in the country. Air Kerala officials have formalised agreements with airports in Kannur, located in the Indian state of Kerala, and Mysuru, located in the state of Karnataka.

“This is a huge step for us as Air Kerala and we are on track for beginning domestic operations latest by June this year,” said Afi Ahmed the airline’s chairman, speaking to Khaleej Times from India. “The collaboration with both Kannur and Mysuru underscores our commitment to enhancing regional connectivity.”

On Friday, the team of Air Kerala met with officials of Airports Authority of India-Mysuru which included the member of parliament for the city, Yaduveer Wadiyar. The meeting resulted in a series of agreements designed to mutually benefit both organisations including the establishment of an aviation academy in Mysuru and promoting tourism.

Ahmed also confirmed that the international flights are expected to begin by the last quarter of 2026. The airline, which will operate with Kochi as its main base, received its Bureau of Civil Aviation Security clearance this week. “That takes us one step closer to getting air operator certificate (AOC),” said Vice Chairman Ayub Kallada.

The AOC is issued by India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and allows an operator to perform commercial air transport operations.

Low cost

According to the airline's CEO Hareesh Kutty, Air Kerala will focus on putting travelers first. “In addition to giving tickets at a very affordable price, we will ensure that the airline is timely in its operations,” he said. “Travellers on Air Kerala will reach their destinations on time and avoiding any delays will be the most important aspect for us.”

Last year, the airline's parent company Zettfly Aviation received its no-objection certificate (NOC) from India's civil aviation ministry. At the time, Kallada had explained what the aim of the airline was. "We plan to connect Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities with Tier 1 and metro airports," he said. "This will help is improve accessibility and convenience for travellers across these regions." Hirings According to Ahmed, the airline is now focusing on hiring experienced airline professionals ahead of beginning operations. "We are looking at hiring aviation experts from the UAE and GCC and are giving preference to those with experience in commercial and operation departments," he said. "We are also looking for pilots." Last year, the airline filled its top positions with experienced candidates. Veteran Hareesh Kutty was hired as the CEO and Kirti Rao, a chartered accountant with over three decades of expertise in aviation finance, was named the company's chief financial officer. Captain CS Randhawa, the president of the Indian Pilots Federation, and Captain Ashutosh Vashishth, a prominent post holder in BCAS also hold key positions in the airline.