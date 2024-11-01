Look: When F1 Grand Prix was held in Abu Dhabi for the first time

Photo: AFP File

It was a full sensory experience – the Grand Prix, the pinnacle of motorsport and the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, taking place for the first time in Abu Dhabi on November 1, 2009.

The atmosphere at Yas Marina Circuit was electrifying – the air was vibrating with the roar of engines and the hearts of spectators were racing at the same pulse of F1 cars.

As reported by Khaleej Times, the 2009 season-ending and inaugural Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was attended by thousands of fans at the track and watched by millions around the world. Joining them were Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, then UAE President; Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, along with other sheikhs.

Photo: WAM File

Photo: WAM File

For those that didn’t score a seat that warranted ear plugs, screens at the Abu Dhabi Corniche provided live coverage from the track. Many fans turned up as early as noon to find the most luxurious patch of grass from which to view their idols — including McLaren-Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, 2008 champion, who was forced to retire with brake problems after starting from pole position.

It was the first ‘day-night’ race in Formula One history and Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel took the chequered flag ahead of his teammate Mark Webber, with newly crowned world champion Jenson Button, in his Brawn car, coming in third place. Vettel also had the fastest lap with a time of 1:40.279 which he set on the penultimate lap of the race. He finished 17 seconds ahead of teammate Webber and 18 seconds clear of Button.

Photo: AFP File

View of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit. Photo: AFP File

Concerts, celebrity appearances, and parties

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was not only about the race. Vettel’s victory capped a glittering weekend of concerts, celebrity appearances, and parties. “This circuit shouldn’t just give to motorsport but it should give back to the UAE people that live here,” then said Mohammed bin Sulayem, vice-president of the Federation Internationale de1’ Automobile, motor racing’s international governing authority.

Concert performers included Jamiroquai, Beyonce, Kings of Leon and Aerosmith. Among the crowd were celebrity girlfriends, wives and other F1 thrill-seekers ranged from Pussycat doll lead singer Nicole Scherzinger, supermodel Naomi Campbell, Virgin boss Richard Branson and royals from Spain and Bahrain. And as the chequered flag came down to signal the end of the race, it also marked the beginning of a new era. Abu Dhabi entered the world of motorsports and won the race. Spectators gather at the F1 Zone along the Corniche in Abu Dhabi. Photo: KT File Aerial view of Yas Marina Circuit in 2009. Photo: WAM File