Look: When Burj Al Arab opened its doors to the public 25 years ago on eve of UAE National Day

It was the eve of the UAE National Day 25 years ago when the majestic Burj Al Arab opened its doors for business on December 1, 1999.

Touted as the ‘monument for the new millennium’, the world’s most luxurious hotel did not disappoint – offering breathtaking views of Dubai from its 202-duplex suites with floor-to-ceiling windows and dining experience with a 140-seat Mediterranean cuisine restaurant suspended 200 metres above the sea. Burj Al Arab is taller than the Eiffel Tower and only 60 metres shorter than the Empire State building.

As reported by Khaleej Times, when Burj Al Arab opened, the suite tariff started from a minimum of Dh3,300 to a maximum of Dh55,000 a day.

Burj Al Arab is an architectural and engineering marvel, standing 321-metres-high on a man-made island, 280 metres off the coast of Jumeirah. Its foundation piles are 40 metres deep into the seabed, and the unique billowing sail-shaped structure continues the nautical theme established by its sister hotel — the wave-shaped, 600-room Jumeirah Beach Hotel and the Wild Wadi water theme park.

2006 - A generic interior view of the Burj Al Arab hotel, taken in 2006. — KT file

“It took five years to complete with more than 3,000 companies and 250 different designers involved in the project. It’s a monument for the new millennium,” noted its general manager, Philippe Charraudeau, during a preview conference held for the media before the opening day.

The hotel, he added, “represented a number of firsts – both from an architectural and engineering point of view. The hotel offers the most technologically advanced meeting and conference facilities on the 27th floor, a floor above which is its helipad located. The hotel also has the world’s tallest atrium measuring 180 metres in height.”

Explaining about what went into the making of the landmark structure, Mr Philippe said nearly 70,000 cubic metres of concrete and more than 9,000 tonnes of steel were used to construct the tower structure, while 43,466 square metres of glass panels were used for the exteriors.

17 Jan 2013 - An Aston Martin car being airlifted by helicopter to the Burj Al Arab to mark the brand's centennial celebration. — KT file

Arriving in style

Charraudeau noted guests will arrive in style — either by Rolls Royce transfer from the airport — the hotel has a fleet of eight Silver Seraph — or by a 15-minute helicopter flight.

The staffing levels equate to an average of five staff per suite, an exceptionally high ratio for any luxury hotel anywhere in the world. Burj Al Arab’s interior design was created by Khuan Chew Associates in London, the very same design house used for the Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

At nights, 142 projector screens provide a constantly changing light display on the ‘sail’ while more than 30 different types of marble were used throughout the hotel, covering a total of nearly 24,000 square metres, with the marble used in the walls and flooring being Statutario, the same stone used by Michaelangelo to create its sculpture masterpieces. Approximately 8,000 square metres of 22-carat gold leaf was used within the interior design of the building which has more than 28,000 lights.

2 Dec 1999 – A fireworks display atop the Burj Al Arab to celebrate the UAE's 28th National Day. – KT file photo by Mukesh Kamal

All suites were named after precious stones and gems. Every suite has a minimum of 14 phones, while each Grand suite features a revolving bed, private elevator, a private cinema and 27 phones. The hotel has several unique waterfalls, including a 40 metre water spout.

Here are the other notable features of the iconic hotel in pictures: