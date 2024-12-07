Look: When a cheetah took a ‘leisurely stroll’ down a bustling UAE street

December 7, 2010: Cheetah takes a leisurely stroll down a bustling Sharjah street. (KT FIle Photo)

Why did the cheetah cross the road? Why was there a camel at a petrol station? Why an ox was tethered to a parking sign? These were no riddles nor a guessing game – but actual instances that happened at various times and places across the UAE.

It was a breezy Tuesday afternoon on December 7, 2010, when a cheetah found itself in the middle of a busy Al Mina Street in Sharjah. It emerged from Khalid Port and was in panic mode scampering for cover.

As reported by Khaleej Times, motorists and pedestrians obviously panicked too, and the incident caused a traffic jam in the area. Then, the cheetah retreated near Al Magfira Mosque on Al Mina Road next to the Radisson SAS Hotel.

December 15, 2012: An exotic cat peeks out from the back window of a vehicle in Jumeirah. (KT File Photo)

Sharjah Police immediately arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area. They eventually managed to catch the cheetah and handed it over to the Environment and Natural Reserves Authority. The police launched an investigation to find the owner.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, then director-general of the Environment and Natural Reserves Authority, said: “Keeping wild animals as pets was not uncommon in Sharjah.” It was the third wild animal spotted on the street in one year. Earlier, a highly poisonous snake and a tiger were caught by Sharjah authorities. Owners were charged with endangering the lives of people and risking public security.

June 8, 2002: A majestic 'ship of the desert' – a camel – casually passes by a petrol station in Dibba area, Fujairah. (KT File Photo)

Camel at a petrol station

Meanwhile, about eight years before that incident in Sharjah, a camel was seen casually passing by a petrol station in Dibba, Fujairah on June 8, 2002. There was no keeper following the camel and no major commotion was caused by the incident. The camel just passed by and moved along.

On November 26, 2009, an ox was found tethered to a parking sign in the heart of a bustling street in Deira, Dubai. Curious onlookers took photos of the bull that was also given some greens to munch on.

It was actually the eve of Eid Al Adha that year and the ox was being prepared for the sacrifice. It was not known, however, if the owner paid the parking fee.

November 16, 2009: An ox tethered to a parking sign in the heart of a bustling street in Deira, Dubai. (Photo: KT file)

Fines of up to Dh500,000

On a serious note, authorities have repeatedly urged residents to refrain from owning wild or exotic animals. A hefty fine of up to Dh500,000 will be imposed on violators. Back in May this year, Barney Almazar, director of the corporate-commercial department at Gulf Law, told Khaleej Times: "As a general rule, keeping dangerous animals as pets is not only discouraged but prohibited in the UAE." He emphasised that the country has stringent regulations in place to control the ownership and trade of wild animals, ensuring the safety of both the animals and the public. January 23, 2016: An African lioness spotted roaming the streets of Al Barsha, Dubai. (KT File Photo: Shihab) "It's illegal and prohibited to own, possess, trade, or breed dangerous animals," he added, except in authorised facilities such as zoos, animal parks, circuses, breeding centres, and scientific research institutions that comply with specific requirements. Almazar also said smaller and less dangerous species are generally allowed, including "some breeds of dogs and cats, certain species of birds, non-venomous snakes and lizards, small mammals like hedgehogs and small rodents, and fish." Other regulations also apply if the animal attacks another person while it is possessed by a resident. "Imprisonment for no less than three years and no more than seven years if the animal attacks another resident and has caused a permanent disability. The penalty shall be life imprisonment if the attack was fatal," Almazar added.