Look: 'Welcome to Dubai' glows on massive lawn, visible from flights landing at DXB

A new landscape at the intersection of Airport Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road will now welcome Dubai visitors and residents. One of the first landmarks seen by arrivals to the emirate, the new green space highlights the words ‘Welcome to Dubai’ in Arabic and English, providing an attractive view of the city from above and a distinctive greeting to visitors.
The city beautification project by Dubai Municipality was completed at a total cost of Dh26 million. It features a modern and sustainable design that involved more than 360,000 m2 of landscaping.
As part of the project, 50,000 plants and shrubs were installed alongside various species of vegetation. These were carefully selected to add to the landscape's aesthetic appeal. Innovative plant fences were developed to enhance the vibrancy and beauty of the design. A modern irrigation system maintains the greenery while optimising water efficiency to balance urban development and sustainability.
Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said the project was developed in line with the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as the world’s best city to live in.
“This is one of many Dubai Municipality projects being implemented to enhance the city’s attractiveness through landscaping that successfully balances urban development with environmental sustainability,” he said. “We will continue to develop similar spaces throughout the Emirate to increase vegetation cover and create aesthetic features that contribute to Dubai's unique appeal as a global tourist destination.”
