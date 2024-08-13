E-Paper

Look: UAE skies light up with over 1,000 shooting stars as Perseids meteor shower peaks

Known for their bright shooting stars, this annual meteor shower often produces ‘fireballs’, which are 'larger explosions of light and colour' that last longer than an average meteor streak

by

Sahim Salim
Photos: Supplied / X
Photos: Supplied / X

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 2:52 PM

Last updated: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 2:53 PM

The UAE lit up as hundreds of shooting stars zoomed across the night sky late Monday night. The Perseids meteor shower — known to produce up to 100 meteors per hour — peaked on August 12.

More than 1,100 meteors rained down from the skies, based on the images captured by the Abu Dhabi-based International Astronomy Centre’s (IAC) monitoring cameras.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Dubai Astronomy Group (DAG), which hosted a viewing event atop the Jebel Jais, said the cosmic show attracted more than 300 participants. “The clear skies provided the perfect backdrop for a truly spectacular display of meteors, leaving everyone in awe,” the group said.


Known for their bright shooting stars, the Perseids meteor shower often produces ‘fireballs’, which are “larger explosions of light and colour” that last longer than an average meteor streak.

The shower occurs every year when the Earth passes through the debris left by the comet Swift-Tuttle. “This debris burns up in the Earth's atmosphere, creating bright streaks of light in the night sky. The meteors appear to originate from the constellation Perseus, hence the name Perseids,” the DAG explained.

ALSO READ:



