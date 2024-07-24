Look: UAE residents enjoy a slice of Indonesia’s traditional Angklung

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 4:01 PM

Hundreds of residents enjoyed the beauty of Indonesian traditions and cultural heritage at mesmerising three-day events in Abu Dhabi.

The Muhibah Angklung, a 36-member ensemble from West Java, performed a series of shows at the Cultural Foundation and Mushrif Mall organised by the Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

The multi-talented performers captivated audiences with their musical and dance presentations, especially those featuring Angklung – a unique musical instrument made out of bamboo and recognised by Unesco as a masterpiece of the oral and intangible heritage of humanity. Each Angklung produces a single note or chord. So, an ensemble, like the one in Abu Dhabi, collaborates to play melodies.

Mariam, a half Singaporean and half Greek, and her daughter Sofia were in awe of the performers.

“I have seen Angklung when I was growing up in Singapore. But I have never witnessed a performance like this. It’s beautiful,” Mariam said and noted that it was a learning experience for families and children.

“My daughter has always been interested in knowing about cultures. This was a perfect way to showcase it to families and children. It was a friendly environment. Sofia learned so much about the cultures of Indonesia. It was very educational as well. It was a good performance all together,” Mariam underlined.

“I loved it. I liked all the songs,” little Sofia chipped in while praising the variety of traditional Indonesian songs and dances, as well as popular international songs performed by the artists at the Cultural Foundation held by the embassy in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, the event at the mall included a flash mob featuring songs such as Rahmatan Lil Alamin’, ‘New York’, ‘Nothing Else Matters’, ‘Libiamo’, and ‘Mamma Mia’.

“This is my first such experience of attending an Indonesian event. I enjoyed the show,” Bushra, a Moroccan resident, said.