Watch: UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed meet in Dubai; discuss local, international issues

Photos: @DXBMediaOffice

Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 8:35 PM Last updated: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 9:09 PM

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met President Sheikh Mohamed at the Al Marmoum Rest House in Dubai on Sunday.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, was also present at the meeting.

WAM reported that the leaders dwelt on topics related to national affairs and the wellbeing of citizens, as well as the nation’s ambitious and future-focused developmental vision aimed at sustaining progress and prosperity.

In a tweet, Sheikh Mohammed said the two leaders discussed various issues and developments of local and international importance.

The Dubai Ruler wrote: "Today I met my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him, in Dubai... We enjoyed the visit.. Love brought us together.. Friendship increased.. and souls were adorned by this meeting.. May God protect him, the homeland and the citizens."