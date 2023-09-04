Look: UAE President meets visitors, applauds initiative as he attends Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition

Photo: Wam

Published: Mon 4 Sep 2023, 7:27 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the 20th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre on Monday.

Organised by the Emirates Falconers' Club and running from 2nd to 8th September, this year's event is being held under the theme 'Sustainability and Heritage, a Reborn Aspiration'.

During a tour of the exhibition, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on the participation of several local and international pavilions, as well as the latest technologies and equipment being showcased for hunting and equestrian sports.

The President engaged in conversation with several of the exhibitors, discussing the significance of their participation and the important role they play in safeguarding the existence of traditional sports.

He emphasised the UAE's keenness to preserve its cultural heritage and promote its national identity.

He pointed out the UAE's commitment to continue its significant contributions and initiatives in protecting a shared human heritage, which is considered a vital legacy for future generations and a bridge for cultural exchange and communication between different cultures and peoples.

He also praised the theme of this year's exhibition and its objectives in addressing environmental issues and sustainability, alongside promoting sustainable hunting methods.

He commended the efforts of the organising committee, supporters, and partners in the success of the 2023 event throughout its 20-year history.

The President was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) and Chairman of the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee – Abu Dhabi; and Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of ADIHEX; along with several senior officials.

