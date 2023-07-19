Look: UAE President hosts official reception for Erdogan, reinforces ties

A 21-gun artillery salute marked the visit of the Turkish President

By WAM Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 8:11 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is on an official visit to the Emirates.

Following his arrival at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, President Erdogan was accompanied inside by Sheikh Mohamed to be greeted by groups of local children eagerly waving Turkish and UAE flags.

The two leaders inspected the guard of honour and witnessed a performance of the national anthems of both countries. In the grounds outside the palace, a 21-gun artillery salute marked the visit of the Turkish President.

Reinforcing bilateral ties

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the visit as an opportunity to continue building upon 50 years of UAE-Turkey relations, noting that both countries share the same ambitions for stability, economic growth and sustainable progress.

The longstanding bilateral relationship between the two countries received a significant boost earlier this year with the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

During the meeting of the two leaders today, these ties were further cemented with the announcement of a joint accord on the establishment of a high-level strategic council between the UAE and Turkey.

Additional MoUs and major agreements were also exchanged, with the aim of increasing collaboration even further, including investments in strategic sectors such as the economy, trade, energy, finance, digital transformation, technology, and the space sector. Sheikh Mohamed stated that the UAE is keen to continue expanding and strengthening its partnership with Turkey in various fields.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Turkish President reaffirmed their commitment to promoting stability, both within the region and internationally, stating their shared belief in the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as a means of solving disputes and avoiding conflict.

The UAE President confirmed that Turkey’s participation at the COP28 climate conference in Dubai later this year is eagerly anticipated, especially in light of the growing collaboration between the UAE and Turkey in the area of renewable energy and climate action.

President Erdogan thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his hospitality and expressed his pleasure to be visiting the UAE again. He reaffirmed his shared interest in continuing to enhance relations between Turkey and the UAE, with the aim of promoting stability and enabling the people of both nations to enjoy a secure and prosperous future.

The Turkish President left an entry in the Qasr Al Watan VIP guestbook, conveying his wish to continue building on the strong foundations that underpin relations between Turkey and the UAE. Following the meeting, a dinner was held in honour of the visit of President Erdogan and his accompanying delegation.

