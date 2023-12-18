Look: UAE mosque named after Indonesian President Widodo opens to public

Published: Mon 18 Dec 2023, 5:52 PM

A new mosque built and named after Indonesian President Joko Widodo has been officially opened to the public in Abu Dhabi.

The Mosque of President Joko Widodo, located in the Abu Dhabi diplomatic area, is on the street named after the Indonesian president. The construction of the mosque started in 2021 and was completed in October. It can accommodate up to 2,500 worshippers.

The inauguration was conducted by Suhail Al Mazroei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and other officials. As part of the opening ceremony, the minister planted a mango tree.

Ust. Salman Alfarisi, the Indonesian Imam, performed the Zuhr prayer, which was attended by the minister, top envoys, businessmen, private sector leaders, and Indonesian expats.

“This mosque has become a symbol of the strong brotherhood between the two Presidents after the existence of Sheikh Zayed’s Grand Mosque in Solo,” Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE Husin Bagis noted.

Last year, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan inaugurated the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in the Indonesian city of Solo.

