Look: UAE flags flown at half-mast over Sheikh Saeed's demise

A three-day mourning period is being observed across the country

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 27 Jul 2023, 1:55 PM Last updated: Thu 27 Jul 2023, 2:51 PM

The UAE’s national flag is flown at half-mast across the country today to mark the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and brother of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to the Presidential Court, Sheikh Saeed passed away on Thursday. Earlier, it noted that UAE leader was suffering from a health problem.

Here are the flags at the Abu Dhabi Municipality building:

Here's a photo taken at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium earlier today:

These flags will remain at half-mast throughout the three-day mourning period until Saturday.

Funeral prayers will be held after the Dhuhr prayer at the Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed The First Mosque in Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, on Thursday.

Condolences will be received at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi from 4:30-6:30pm on Thursday, as well as 10am-12pm and 4:30-6:30pm on Friday and Saturday, the Presidential Court added.

ALSO READ: