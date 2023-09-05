Look: This viral photo of UAE President, Dubai Ruler sharing a light moment will make your day

Through their work, they have displayed the beauty of the sea, desert and the heritage as well as its people and wildlife
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, often takes to social media to offer a glimpse into the life of UAE royals and display his love for poetry.
On Tuesday, the Crown Prince, also known as Fazza, shared a picture of the UAE President and the Ruler of Dubai displaying their brotherly relationship.
The UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, share a close bond — an aspect that shines through in their interactions with one another.
In the photograph shared by Fazza, the two are seen sharing a joyful moment as they face each other and smile mid-conversation, with the country's President pointing towards Dubai Ruler as they laugh.
Beauty certainly lies in the eye of the beholder, as Sheikh Hamdan brings the photograph to life with a heartfelt poem.
Sheikh Hamdan wrote a few stanzas praising the visionaries and throwing light on the admiration they have for each other. Here is a rough translation of one such stanza:
"And Abu Khaled says to Abu Rashid
This is the one who does not sleep
A man who achieves the impossible that others will not be able to do"
The lines in the poem bring both leaders' characteristics to light along with an underlying tone of unity – which is also visible in the photograph shared by the royal.
The picture below was taken from today's meeting between the UAE President and Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah rulers as they visited him to discuss issues with the ongoing development of the country and efforts to enhance the well-being of its people.
Their Highnesses also offered congratulations on the safe return of astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi following his pioneering mission aboard the International Space Station.
The two leaders have discussed the future of the country on several occasions, which shows how they work together to build a better future for the nation. This year, in June, they met in Abu Dhabi to talk about UAE's development.
The exemplary duo also met in Al Marmoom earlier this year, where they discussed further raising the country’s ranking on international indices among other crucial matters.
