Look: Sheikh Mohammed honours winners of the Gender Balance Index, applauds women's contribution to UAE

Published: Sun 5 Nov 2023, 7:02 PM

Dubai's Ruler on Sunday honoured winners of the Gender Balance Index, expressing his deep appreciation for the contributions of Emirati women different across sectors.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai applauded the important role women play in shaping the country's future, and highlighted the nation’s commitment to supporting them and fostering their active involvement in UAE's development.

He underscored how the UAE's support for women raises its profile as a global leader in gender balance.

Sheikh Mohammed said: "We are very proud of the vital contributions of Emirati women in all sectors. We continue to support women and ensure their participation in shaping the future of the country. Our constitution and regulations guarantee equal opportunities, rights and responsibilities. We are committed to investing in our human resources, as they are a winning bet for the future."

He went on to honour the winners of the fifth edition of the Gender Balance Index for the Federal Government for 2023. Awards were presented in three categories — the ‘Best Figure for Supporting Gender Balance’, the ‘Best Federal Entity for Supporting Gender Balance’, and the ‘Best Initiative for Supporting Gender Balance’.

Winners of the Gender Balance Index

The royal honoured Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi, who was named the ‘Best Figure for Supporting Gender Balance’, as well as Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the winner in the category of ‘Best Federal Entity for Supporting Gender Balance’.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology was awarded the UAE Gender Balance Seal.

Additionally, Emirates Schools Establishment, won in the category of the ‘Federal Entity Supporting Gender Balance’, and Director General of the Emirates Schools Establishment, received the UAE Gender Balance Seal on behalf of Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, the UAE Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Schools Establishment.

Sheikh Mohammed also honoured the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the winner in the category of the ‘Best Initiative for Supporting Gender Balance’ for the ‘Federal Decree-Law No. (47) of 2021 on Standard General Rules of Work in the United Arab Emirates', and Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdulmanan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, who received the honorary Seal.

Vital contributions

Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council and wife of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, said the vigorous efforts of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the ‘Mother of the Nation’, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), contributed majorly achieving gender balance in the country.

Her support has let Emirati women take up crucial roles as leaders, decision-makers, and role models, while raising the UAE’s global ranking in the field.

Sheikha Manal congratulated Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi, who set an example for women with her achievements.

Sheikha Manal also congratulated the winners of the Gender Balance Index's latest edition, praising their efforts and initiatives aimed at reducing the gender gap in various sectors.

The Gender Balance Index has played a crucial role over the past years in motivating government entities and the private sector to implement policies and initiatives that support gender balance. These initiatives in turn have contributed to enhancing the UAE's global competitiveness.

