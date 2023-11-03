Look: Sheikh Mohamed raises UAE flag with astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, shares hope for the future

Photo: MohamedBinZayed/X

Published: Fri 3 Nov 2023, 11:35 AM

The UAE's celebrations leading up to it's Independence Day start during the pleasant months of the year.

Kicking off the national occasions is UAE's flag day, which takes place every November 3rd, after it was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai back in 2013.

Emiratis and expats come together to honour the nation's feats by raising its colours high with pride.

This year, the Emirates has seen accomplishments across various fields, with conquering space being its biggest.

To honour the pristine occasion, UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a moment from his Flag Day celebrations.

The President shared a picture of him hoisting the flag at Qasr Al Hosn, as he was joined by Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi.

"On Flag Day, we stand in unity to raise the UAE flag which symbolises the pride and loyalty of the nation. As we join together to mark this occasion, I remain fully confident in the ability of the next generation to create a brighter future for all," wrote the President.

The President's son, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council shared an endearing snippet from their celebrations, as they were surrounded by the little ones.

"Oh God, make this country safe and reassured and all other Muslim countries," wrote the Crown Prince.

Dubai's Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed, also commemorated the day by sharing an inspiring video on X, underscoring UAE's achievements in humanitarian contributions, fighting on the front lines, and making a mark in space.

"The symbol of our union...the banner of our glory...the flag of our country...the flag of the United Arab Emirates," wrote the Ruler as he shared the video.

Yesterday, Dubai's Crown Prince shared a heartwarming picture of his son's first Flag Day celebration, as he held a book in his hand.

