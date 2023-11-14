Published: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 10:34 AM Last updated: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 10:49 AM

The Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan, is arguably one of the most popular UAE royals. So, on his birthday, he is set to receive love and wishes from his over 16 million strong Instagram following.

Early today, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was tagged in a post made by his wife on Instagram.

Sharing an adorable picture of the Crown Prince with his infant, Mohammed, Sheikha Shaikha captioned the image in Arabic: "May Allah keep you for us and protect you .. Every year you are our happiness".

In the image, Sheikh Hamdan can be seen bending over baby Mohammed, who is placed in a child car seat. The UAE leader lovingly touches his son's nose with his own.

The little boy is seen dressed in white and has a white sheet with blue embroidery draped on him.

Take a look at the beautiful photograph below:

Taking to Instagram stories, she even shared another picture featuring His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with Sheikh Hamdan and baby Mohammed.

The unseen picture features three generations of the family, earlier, after the birth of baby Mohammed, a similar picture was shared by Sheikh Hamdan.

Sheikh Mohammed can be seen dressed casually in a bright mustard yellow, and is seated with baby Mohammed in his lap. The infant is gazing at his grandfather in the photograph. Take a look at the picture below:

ALSO READ: