Look: Sheikh Hamdan shares adorable new photo of baby Mohammed

Published: Sat 23 Sep 2023, 2:13 PM Last updated: Sat 23 Sep 2023, 10:56 PM

Sheikh Hamdan has taken to Instagram to share an adorable picture of his third child, baby Mohammed.

The Dubai royal enjoys sharing glimpses of his life on the social media platform, where UAE residents follow the Crown Prince's daily activities.

In the newest picture shared by the UAE leader, baby Mohammed can be seen looking at a picture of his father, Sheikh Hamdan, on a phone. The little boy is adorably dressed in a beige t-shirt and olive shorts.

Take a look at the lovely picture below:

Sheikha Shaikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum, Sheikh Hamdan's wife, posted the image too with a poem written on behalf of the young boy.

She captioned it: "From the cradle, our covenant is eternal,

Our renowned glory and the promise of perfection.

Oh, my father Hamdan, a vow from me to you,

Like a camel carrying the honour of your home."

She later posted the complete poem on her story, the rest of which is translated below:

"I've seen your goodness, witnessed by the world,

Your kindness in your eyes is undeniable.

Like someone named after you, a son,

A pride for the generations of the coming years."

The beautiful poem, penned in Arabic, speaks highly of Sheikh Hamdan and his virtues. This heart-touching poem is written as a testament to their father-son bond.

