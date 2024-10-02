Look: Sharjah's museum on wheels takes historic artefacts to students in remote areas

'Like 2006 all over again': UAE's Lebanese expats battle anxiety, survivor's guilt amid conflict back home
Part of the emotional toll of the escalating Israel-Hezbollah tensions is feeling like your cultural identity is being erased, they say
A one-of-a-kind bus transformed into a mobile museum is inviting students to an immersive journey through history. Launched in 2019 by the Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA), the Museums Express is part of the 'Museums on the Road' initiative, designed to bring cultural education to students in remote areas.
Khaleej Times got an exclusive glimpse inside the bus, which features snapshots from Sharjah's museums.
The Museums Express houses interactive exhibits and artefacts, including Ahmad ibn Majid’s Compass to the World and a model of Al Bateel, a traditional lightweight boat. Among the highlights is a stunning 7,000-year-old pearl necklace, the oldest discovered in the Emirates, alongside a glider model designed by aviation pioneer Otto Lilienthal in 1894.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Inside the bus, visitors can explore three sections: scientific innovation, exploration, and expression. The Museums Express not only serves schools but also participates in community heritage festivals and events throughout the year.
“Museums on the Road are designed to connect distant schools, such as those in Kalba and across the emirate,” Aisha Rashid Deemas, Director General of Sharjah Museums Authority told Khaleej Times. “Our goal is to inspire creativity and foster a love for history among students.” The initiative targets schools and communities, promoting cultural enrichment.
Sharjah is home to the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation, which showcases seven galleries dedicated to the Islamic faith and the achievements of Arab scientists and astronomers. The ground-level galleries highlight historical aspects, while the upper floors provide a chronological overview of Islamic arts and crafts, including textiles and jewellery. Noteworthy exhibits include astrolabes, manuscripts, ceramics, and coins, alongside a gold-embroidered curtain from the Holy Ka’ba and a mosaic detailing zodiac constellations.
The Sharjah Museums Authority is also expanding its international presence, recently announcing participation in the Oman National Exhibition this October. SMA has a history of collaboration with prestigious institutions, including a joint exhibition with the Vatican in 2018.
Visitor engagement is a priority for SMA, with approximately 1.5 million visitors recorded in 2023, reflecting a significant increase from previous years. The authority has launched over 3,000 community and university programs to attract students for research on its extensive collections.
“We are always eager to hear from our visitors,” Deemas emphasised. “Every visitor who enters the museum feels that there is something new to discover, enriching their cultural experience.” To enhance accessibility, the museums are expanding language offerings beyond Arabic and English to include Urdu and Chinese, ensuring that more visitors can fully enjoy the exhibits.
ALSO READ:
Part of the emotional toll of the escalating Israel-Hezbollah tensions is feeling like your cultural identity is being erased, they say
The institution seeks to rehabilitate inmates psychologically and socially, regardless of their religions or beliefs, Sharjah Police said
The skimmer is equipped with cameras all around it to ensure that it doesn’t cause any accidents
Last year, the country's tourism sector contributed 12 per cent to the country's GDP and provided around 800,000 jobs
The wife thanked everyone who supported them, including the Pakistanis who sheltered her husband and the social worker who assisted with the paperwork
The newly refurbished aircraft will operate on daily flights from Dubai to Riyadh and vice versa
Additional lanes can accommodate 3500 more vehicles
Sheikh Khaled will meet Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar, and a number of senior officials