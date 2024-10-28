Watch: Sharjah students plant first set of Ghaf seeds in 20,001 trees initiative

KT Photos: Muhammad Sajjad

More than 150 students in Sharjah have sown the first set of seeds for what will eventually be 20,001 trees. The students, aged between eight and thirteen years, planted 2,500 Ghaf seeds in Mleiha on Monday.

Known for their ability to thrive in harsh desert conditions, these trees will mature over the next five to seven years. Ghaf is known to improve the quality of the soil and has a longevity of up to 120 years. One Ghaf tree is estimated to absorb over 4.1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide during its lifespan.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This planting drive marked the first phase of a broader ‘20,001 Trees for a Greener UAE’ initiative launched by Innoventures Education. The next batch of 2,000 trees is scheduled for planting in November, the group said.

Watch the video, by KT videographer Muhammad Sajjad, here:

Coinciding with the education group’s 20th anniversary celebrations, the sustainable initiative also supports the UAE’s 'Plant the Emirates' campaign.

“It is very nice to give back to the environment and I feel like by doing this, students are gaining good experience along with physical exercise,” said Maya, a Grade 11 student at Raffles World Academy.

For Malak, a Grade 12 student from Collegiate International School, the experience of planting trees in the desert is a memory he will cherish. “I really enjoyed volunteering in planting the trees, and this experience made me want to do it in the further,” he said.

Candice Combrinck, head of primary, and vice-principal at Dubai International Academy Al Barsha, noted that planting Ghaf trees is “a meaningful way to demonstrate our commitment to environmental sustainability.”

Hitesh Bhagat, principal of Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, said the students were “absolutely thrilled” to participate. “Their dedication to taking action to save the future was truly inspiring.” Alongside tree planting, the group is promoting urban farming practices across its campuses. These include vegetable and herb patches, hydroponic systems, and honeybee colonies, all designed to educate students about sustainable agriculture. The impact of these initiatives is already being felt. The vegetable and herb gardens, complemented by the school's beekeeping efforts, have led to a 30 per cent increase in crop yields due to improved pollination. Fresh produce from these gardens is used in the school cafeteria, shared with the community, and featured in cooking clubs. Food waste from the cafeteria is composted, further enriching the organic gardens. ALSO READ: Look: From garden to cafeteria, Dubai students make own salads at school Rivers, waterfalls, wildlife: UAE residents invited to Wadi Wurayah for rare field trips