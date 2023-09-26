Look: Sharjah Ruler arrives in Muscat on official two-day visit to Oman

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month
Sharjah's Ruler arrived on an official visit to Oman on Tuesday.
His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, arrived Tuesday morning, in the Omani capital, Muscat, on a two-day official visit.
Upon his arrival at the Private Royal Airport, His Highness was received by Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, and Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Al Harrasi, Minister of Information, who warmly welcomed the Ruler of Sharjah and his accompanying delegation.
The Ruler was also received by a number of senior officials and members of the UAE embassy in the Sultanate of Oman.
His Highness was accompanied by a delegation that includes Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Mohammed bin Nakhira Al Dhaheri, the UAE Ambassador to the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Owais, Head of the Department of Culture, and Muhammad Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Department.
ALSO READ:
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month
The last weekly draw date was on December 30, 2023
'We won’t be doing anything extravagant with this money', says the Canadian
He first arrived by ship from Mumbai in 1973 at the age of 18
Service opportunities will directly support various target groups including senior citizens, people of determination, and other segments of the community
The decision by Sharjah and Pakistan to mute celebrations was deeply felt within the community residing in the emirate
Abu Dhabi National Hotels will operate these hotels under Kempinski, JW Marriott and Autograph Collection Hotels banners
Motorists are advised to drive carefully and maintain their safety