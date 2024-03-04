Look: President visits UAE soldier injured during terrorist attack in Somalia

Published: Mon 4 Mar 2024, 2:29 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday visited Captain Mohammed Salem Al Nuaimi, who is receiving treatment at Zayed Military Hospital for injuries sustained in the recent terrorist attack in Somalia.

The incident claimed lives of several members of the UAE armed forces who were providing training to the Somali armed forces as part of the military cooperation between the two countries.

Sheikh Mohamed inquired about Captain Al Nuaimi's health and wished him a speedy recovery, and was briefed by doctors on the progress of his treatment.

The President also lauded the resilient spirit and exceptional morale of members of the nation's armed forces, acknowledging their dedication, loyalty, and unwavering commitment to elevating the country's stature and honour.

He was accompanied during the visit by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Major General Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, and a number of senior officials and high-ranking Armed Forces officers.

