Look: Over 40 varieties of UAE-produced dates, other fruits showcased at Al Dhaid festival

The four-day festival celebrates Emirati agriculture with heritage events, competitions

Varieties of local dates displayed at Al Dhaid Dates Festival. — Photos by M. Sajjad

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Fri 28 Jul 2023, 6:00 AM

Did you know that over 40 varieties of dates, including egg-sized ones, are grown in the UAE? If you want to try them out, the Al Dhaid Dates Festival is the place to visit.

The eighth season of the festival opened its door on Thursday, July 27, and will continue until July 30.

Varieties of local dates displayed at Al Dhaid Dates Festival.

At the festival, local farmers are also showcasing other produce, including four varieties of mangoes, lemons, papaya, banana, and other fruits.

An Emirati boy at a stall displaying fresh local fruits at Al Dhaid Dates Festival.

It's a four-day celebration of Emirati agriculture, accompanied by heritage events, economic and commercial activities, and exciting competitions.

Emirati women make handicraft items with dry palm leaves on the inaugural day of Al Dhaid Dates Festival.

Among the key competitions are Al Ratab beauty, largest dates branch, best lemons, fig contest, Al Heseel date contest, and most beautiful date basket (reserved only for women). People participating in the competition can win prizes ranging from Dh1,000 to Dh25,000 in each category.

Visitors at Al Dhaid Dates Festival.

A notable addition to this year's festival is ‘Al Dhaid Fort for Palm Owners’ competition, which is exclusively dedicated to farmers in Sharjah. This initiative is aimed at celebrating the historical significance of Al Dhaid Fort that was built in the year 1750 and is now one of the oldest buildings in the central region.

Kids pose for a photo at Al Dhaid Dates Festival.

Showcasing creativity

Visitors to the festival can learn about a fantastic collection of handicrafts and the range of fruits displayed. Some of the masterpieces are made from dried leaves of date palms and other species. There are also intricately woven baskets, ornamental pieces and traditional crafts showcasing the region's cultural legacy.

Visitors buying local dates and fruits on the inaugural day of Al Dhaid Dates Festival.

Not to be missed are a variety of locally produced honey, including honey derived from the nectar of the Sidr tree, also known as Ziziphus Spina Christi, Lote tree, or Christ's Thorn.

To cap the experience, visitors can purchase and carry home date seedlings to grow at their own backyards. They are encouraged to gain valuable knowledge from experts and farm dates by themselves.