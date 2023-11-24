UAE

Look: New, upcoming Blue Line extension to Dubai Metro

The 30km extension will cost the emirate a whopping Dh18 billion

Published: Fri 24 Nov 2023, 10:35 PM

The Blue Line, a 30 kilometre extension to the Dubai Metro, was earlier announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The new extension will be connected to both – the Red and Green lines, and will cost the emirate a whopping Dh18 billion.

Take a look at some of the images of the new project:

