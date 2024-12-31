Look: Meet captain of 93-year-old ship docked in Abu Dhabi

KT Photos: Shihab

Captain Giuseppe Lai dreamt of travelling the world’s seas since he was 10, but it was not until he toured the world on Italy’s iconic naval training ship Amerigo Vespucci that he felt closest to his childhood dreams.

Tagged as the ‘world’s most beautiful ship’ with its classic lavish design and impressive wooden furniture, the 93-year-old vessel takes its visitors back in time. The design of the 82m long ship is inspired by 18th century and 19th century vessels, with a gilded bronze figurehead, of the Italian explorer it was named after, hanging at its bow.

Now 49, Lai said his childhood aspirations of a life at sea were realised when he embarked on the ship’s second world tour that kicked off in July 2023.

"When you’re a child, you dream of an adventurous life travelling the world, like the fantasy cartoons we used to watch featuring sailors and pirates’ adventures at sea; the Vespucci gives you that feeling,” he said.

KT Photo: Shihab

KT Photo: Shihab

Having first sailed on the Amerigo Vespucci in 2001 as an instructor for cadets across the waters of Northern Europe, Captain Lai is no stranger to the ship's unique legacy. However, this time Captain Lai led Italy’s beauty of a ship through new oceans.

"One of the most interesting experiences was sailing through the Patagonian Channels in South America. The waters there are complex; we exited the Magellan Strait and re-entered twice for logistical purposes," he said.

He pointed at the world map hanging at the ship’s hull, tracing their trip where they headed to the southern tip of South America, sailed all the way down, took a ‘k-corner’ and re-entered the Pacific from the same side to avoid rough seas, stopping twice in Punta Arenas for logistical purposes. On their way back, they sailed through west-side canals.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

KT Photo: Shihab

“Sailing inside those canals you see the coastline, and it is so pretty, you experience this nature as it is, very well preserved and no sign of mankind. I have never been on this side of the pacific before,” he said.

This journey was Vespucci’s second world tour during its long history, the first being over two decades ago in 2002 to 2003. The 2023 journey was also the vessel’s first visit to the Middle East and Gulf region.

"The Gulf is of utmost importance to the world and to Italy, so for us, it is very important to be here,” said Captain Lai.

KT Photo: Shihab

KT Photo: Shihab

During its time at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal from December 27 to 31, Amerigo Vespucci hosted ‘Villaggio Italia’ - a mini expo featuring ‘made in Italy’ products, music and cinema, with a range of activities including ‘how to make a pizza’ master class, live music concerts and film screenings, attracting residents and visitors of all ages.

The Vespucci’s mission, however, is not just to showcase its impressive stature and rich Italian culture, but to shape the future of maritime leadership.

Onboard the historical vessel, Italian navy cadets learn the basics of seamanship, “how to navigate the old way, harnessing the power of the wind and the current and how to interfere with navigation, which is something you can learn in books, but you still have to experience it, and feel it," said Captain Lai.

Guido Crosetto, Italian Minister of Defence, inaugurates The Amerigo Vespucci. KT Photo: Shihab

KT Photo: Shihab

The journey is also a test of character; "cadets face the heat, the humidity, and the lack of sleep. There are very few moments when they can rest. It’s a great way to test resilience.” “I used to say that when you see a person deal with stress, you expose their true nature and see their personalities inside out, and this is very important, because you don’t want a captain who gets aggressive lost, or panics and starts crying when facing a stressful situation.” When the ship left Santo Domingo in July 2023, it had a fixed crew of 250 people and was accompanied by two groups of 150 cadets each, who would board the ship at different times, and go through three months of training. “When we take on cadets, the crew size grows to around 400 to 420.” KT Photo: Shihab KT Photo: Shihab "This has been my longest sea journey by far. I wasn’t expecting it to be so psychologically challenging. Keeping the cohesion of the crew has been the biggest challenge. But it’s also been the greatest lesson — the realisation that through cohesion, we can overcome even the toughest obstacles,” Captain Lai said. Luckily, the captain was able to reconnect with his family twice throughout the trip. "I met my wife in Argentina, we stopped there for almost five months for maintenance, and she stayed with me for three months. She’s here with me now as well,” he said, pointing at her between the visitors onboard. When asked what he thought were the catchiest elements for visitors on-board the Vespucci, he said: “When people first step on board, they’re struck by the beauty of the ship, but it’s also the little details that impress them the most. “Every element of the ship has a purpose. Maybe you don’t see that when you are at the harbour, but you will see that it has a function while sailing.” He pointed at the shade covering the ship, stating: “When we are sailing, we don’t have this shade, and you see a network of lines on the deck (from the sun’s reflection), every single line is a manoeuvrer for the sails, so every detail counts,” he added. ALSO READ: UAE: Italian ship 'Amerigo Vespucci' arrives in Abu Dhabi