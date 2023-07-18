Look: Islamic New Year crescent moon spotted in UAE skies

The distance of the moon from the sun is 7.9 degrees, at the time of the photograph

By Web Desk Published: Tue 18 Jul 2023, 12:01 PM

An image of the crescent moon of the month of Muharram (1445 AH) has been shared by the Astronomy Centre. The crescent moon was spotted from Jordan and the UAE.

In the UAE, the moon was spotted in Abu Dhabi by Astronomy Centre's Al Khatim Observatory. The distance of the moon from the sun is 7.9 degrees. The photo was taken by Mohamed Odeh.

In Jordan, the crescent was spotted and photographed by Dr. Anas Sawalha, in the city of Irbid at 9.48am UAE time. The distance of the moon from the sun is 7.7 degrees.

The crescent of the month of Muharram was not possible last night (July 17, 2023). It will also be difficult to spot the crescent tonight (July 18, 2023), with the naked eye in Asia and most of Africa. According to Astronomy Centre, a telescope will be required to spot the moon in several countries.

The below maps show where the crescent can be seen today.

Muharram 1 marks the start of the Islamic new year (1445H). The Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycles, unlike the Gregorian calendar.

