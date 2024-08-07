Look: Inside Dubai Police's Tesla Cybertruck

KT Photos: Shihab

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 4:37 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 6:01 PM

Capturing the attention of residents and visitors alike, the Tesla Cybertruck, in striking green and white livery, that joined the Dubai Police's luxury patrol fleet back in June, still wows the crowd wherever it goes. By stopping to take pictures and interacting with officers, residents, and tourists were able to form a kind of connection with Dubai Police.

While not assigned for traffic enforcement, this unique vehicle is tasked with instilling a sense of security, with the officers answering queries from the public, particularly in tourist areas.

Khaleej Times got an exclusive look at the car and its features, while residents approached the Dubai Police officers, asking for pictures.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Whenever the Cybertruck is out on the streets, people can't help but stop and take pictures," First Lieutenant Abudallah Al Marzooqi of the Tourist Police Department told Khaleej Times. "They're always coming up to us with questions about the vehicle, and you can see the sense of security and excitement it brings to the public," he added.

KT Photos: Shihab

Recently in June, the Dubai Police added the Tesla Cybertruck, the newest addition to their fleet that includes some of the world's most luxurious and fastest cars.

They can be spotted in popular tourist facilities, hotels, malls, and areas such as City Walk, JBR.

Dubai Police's supercar fleet is the stuff of legend, boasting an impressive collection of high-performance vehicles including the Lamborghini Aventador, Audi R8, Bentley Continental GT, McLaren MP4-12C, and even a Bugatti Veyron. Now, the Tesla Cybertruck joins this elite line-up, and it's quickly becoming a crowd favourite.

"The Cybertruck is not just about power and performance," added Al Marzooqi. "It's unique design and advanced features help us instil a strong sense of safety and security for both tourists and residents.”

The Cybertruck's distinctive, angular design is made from ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel, giving it exceptional durability and protection. Tesla's Armour Glass technology ensures the windows are highly resistant to impacts.