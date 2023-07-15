Look: India's Narendra Modi gets warm welcome from Abu Dhabi Crown Prince as he begins official visit to UAE

The Indian Prime minister thanked Sheikh Khaled for receiving him

Photos: Abu Dhabi Media Office

By Web Desk Published: Sat 15 Jul 2023, 11:25 AM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived on an official visit in the UAE.

Modi is on an official visit in the UAE and landed in Abu Dhabi, early today, after his visit in France.

The Indian leader was received by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. In a tweet, Modi thanked Sheikh Khaled and said, "Grateful to Crown Prince HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for welcoming me at the airport today."

Take a look at some pictures from his arrival and their meeting:

