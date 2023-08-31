Look: Iconic Dubai Clock Tower opens after Dh10-million makeover

Published: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 7:49 PM Last updated: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 10:45 PM

The iconic Deira Clock Tower has received a stunning new makeover. A symbol of Dubai since its opening in the 1960s, the Clock Tower sports a new look which pays homage to the history of the city while blending in modernity.

Dubai Municipality completed the highly anticipated project at a cost of Dh10 million, marking a significant milestone in the enhancement of Dubai's urban landscape.

The project, which began in May 2023, has transformed the area with meticulous attention to detail. Solid flooring has been blended with horticultural elements to give the tower a stunning, aesthetic new look. The centerpiece of this revitalised roundabout is a magnificent water fountain, now featuring a fresh and contemporary design.

According to the Director General of DM, the project reflects the civic body’s commitment to transforming key landmarks and further enhancing the city's attractiveness and ambience. Dawoud Al Hajri said: "We completed the development of the Clock Tower Roundabout in Deira, one of the most prominent engineering and architectural landmarks in Dubai on schedule, giving it a new facade with modern designs that are aligned with the nation’s cultural and historical character and the city’s status as a vibrant creative hub.”

Fond memories

For many long-term residents of the UAE, the Deira Clock Tower is associated with fond memories. “When I first moved to Dubai, I used to live in a building close to the Clock Tower,” said Fayyazali. “On nights I found it hard to sleep, I would just spend the night looking out at the Clock Tower. It gave me some solace, especially at times when I was homesick. Even today, when I drive by there, I find the presence of the tower very comforting.”

The construction of the Clock Tower Roundabout included various improvements, such as the renovation of floors, and the implementation of a new design for the water fountain that uses multicolored lighting. The structural framework of the roundabout was also repainted, featuring unique elements such as precast concrete pebbled wash and a three-dimensional design.

The redevelopment also integrated sustainable agricultural elements. Additionally, the surroundings were beautified with Washingtonia palms positioned adjacent to the clock tower's pillars, complemented by three tiers of wildflowers that create unique colour patterns, offering visitors a stunning view.

The roundabout's new lighting system includes mapping and three-dimensional formats, as well as photographic displays that can be used during national ceremonies and events.

The project, which began in May 2023, has transformed the area with meticulous attention to detail. Solid flooring has been blended with horticultural elements to give the tower a stunning, aesthetic new look. The centrepiece of this revitalised roundabout is a magnificent water fountain, now featuring a fresh and contemporary design.

According to the Director General of DM, the project reflects the civic body’s commitment to transforming key landmarks and further enhancing the city's attractiveness and ambience. Dawoud Al Hajri said: "We completed the development of the Clock Tower Roundabout in Deira, one of the most prominent engineering and architectural landmarks in Dubai on schedule, giving it a new facade with modern designs that are aligned with the nation’s cultural and historical character and the city’s status as a vibrant creative hub.”

ALSO READ: