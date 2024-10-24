Look: How UAE rescue aircraft's features help detect those in distress

UAE's search and rescue aircraft navigate sea, land, and mountains with state-of-the-art equipment. The AgustaWestland AW139 serves as a key asset for the National Search and Rescue Center (NSRC).

This helicopter is renowned for its reliability and advanced technology, Captain Ali Al-Shasmi, a veteran pilot with 12 years of experience, emphasised during the HeliShow Dubai. He highlighted the aircraft's sophisticated features, including heat sensors vital for locating individuals in distress.

“The AW139 is equipped with two engines, making it perfect for our search and rescue missions,” Al-Shasmi explained. “We use it not only for searching but also for transporting patients from accident sites to hospitals. It can navigate diverse terrains, whether over land, sea, or rugged mountains.”

The helicopter’s interior is meticulously designed to support a variety of emergency operations. On the right side, a longboard is crucial for reaching difficult locations. “We lower the longboard during rescue operations, allowing us to safely bring patients or individuals in distress onboard,” Al-Shasmi noted.

“For sea rescues, we have two methods: a double-lift operation where a rescuer descends to assist the injured, or a basket system to hoist them up.”

Medical equipment plays a vital role in the AW139’s capabilities. “We have advanced monitoring systems that track vital signs, including blood pressure and heart rate,” Al-Shasmi said. “In cases involving newborns, we use specialised incubators that provide controlled environments for safe transport between hospitals.”

The helicopter is also equipped with a thermal imaging camera, an essential tool for search missions. “This technology helps us locate missing persons by detecting heat signatures,” Al-Shasmi said. “Whether it’s a vehicle stranded in the desert or someone lost in the wilderness, the camera provides clarity in challenging conditions.”

Reflecting on the demanding nature of his work, Al-Shasmi remarked: “Every mission presents unique challenges. The fatigue and risks are always present, but the payoff is immense when we save lives.”

He recounted a particularly difficult rescue involving a young cyclist who had sustained severe injuries. “We reached the accident site amidst flying sand and hidden hazards,” he recalled. “Despite the chaos, we managed to stabilise him and transport him to the hospital.”

Captain Ali Al-Shasmi

The emotional impact of these rescues often lingers long after the mission concludes. Al-Shasmi shared a touching moment from the Dubai Air Show, where he unexpectedly met the young survivor. “He recognised me and expressed his gratitude. Moments like that remind us why we do this work,” he said.

He noted that search and rescue operations tend to peak during the winter months due to increased outdoor activities. "During this season, we frequently respond to accidents or medical emergencies," he explained. "People travel along familiar routes, and sometimes unforeseen incidents occur." The dedication of the UAE's search and rescue teams is evident in their preparation and training. Al-Shasmi emphasised the importance of being ready for any situation: "We are always on standby to respond to emergencies, day or night. Our team is trained for various scenarios to ensure we can act swiftly and effectively." In conclusion, Al-Shasmi highlighted the fundamental mission of their operations: "Our goal is simple but profound: to save lives. Every challenge we face becomes worthwhile when we can bring someone back to safety." The AW139 stands as a testament to this commitment, symbolizing the resilience and hope embedded in the UAE's search and rescue efforts.