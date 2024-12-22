Look: How Sheikh Zayed planted seeds of agriculture, transformed UAE's landscape

Photos: Screengrabs from AD Media Office documentary

In the span of over 50 years, the UAE has gone from being known as a sandy terrain where agriculture would fail, to an environmentally diverse area.

While the desert remains an iconic landscape of the country and part of the UAE's culture and heritage, green spaces are also now commonly found across the different emirates.

A drive through the Emirates will see rising sand dunes give way to lush, green trees; a place where all kinds of nature thrives – and it all started with the Founding Father's sustainability efforts.

"Experts predicted the failure of agriculture in the country," according to a documentary by Abu Dhabi Media Office, on the sustainability efforts of the late Sheikh Zayed.

Proving the critics wrong, the Founding Father created a landscape with palm trees, oases and greenery; the leader took it upon himself to directly advise the population on where to plant, and what to plant.

"He was eager to learn about every stone, tree and bird in the region" said Ali Ahmed Al Kindi, an author and researcher in local history and heritage.

When Sheikh Zayed became the Ruler of Abu Dhabi in the 1960s, he set up the Department of Agriculture in Al Ain. He once said: "Give me agriculture, and I will guarantee you civilisation".

The department played a significant role in establishing farms and creating research centres to address agricultural challenges, said Mubarak Ali Al Qusaili, Executive Director of the Agricultural Affairs Sector in Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).