Look: From Sheikh Zayed's coffee pot to vintage swords, this Emirati collector owns over 2,000 antiques

Imagine an impressive collection that shows the rich history of the UAE. A passionate Emirati collector has gathered more than 2,000 rare and historical artifacts that include Sheikh Zayed's personal belongings and vintage military items, as well as an impressive collection that shows the rich history of the UAE in its early days.

Saeed Salem Al Heabsi, 51, has a room in his home in Abu Dhabi that resembles a museum, showcasing a collection of rare antiques. He has dedicated a special section to the UAE's founding father, featuring old logos and shields that were gifted to him.

"I created this section out of love for the nation's founder. These collectibles are precious and hard to come by. I obtained them through auctions in the UAE, as I am always hunting for rare pieces," he told Khaleej Times.

Al Heabsi owns a unique pen that was manufactured in the year of Sheikh Zayed, and there is only one such pen in the entire UAE. He also possesses a spray, knife, spoons, cups, and even a card holder made of silver, all featuring the first logo of the UAE, which belongs to Sheikh Zayed.

His collection does not end there. He also has various old military logos used by different forces' branches, such as the police, Ministry of Interior, customs, and more. "This is the legacy of our country and a reflection of our past. It must be preserved," he noted.

Al Heabsi's passion extends beyond logos. He has a diverse collection that includes daggers, swords, distinctive pens, and even coffee pots, with one in particular that once belonged to Sheikh Zayed himself. “I once saw a video of Sheikh Zayed drinking from this pot,” he explained.

He emphasised his love for collecting coffee pots because they hold symbolic significance in Emirati culture. The image of a coffee pot also appears on the Emirati dirham.

Valuable sword

Among his collection is a model of a sword once worn by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed during the fifth year of his father’s rule. "This sword was part of Sheikh Zayed's belongings when they were put up for sale. I was fortunate enough to find it and realised it resembled the one worn by Sheikh Khalifa," he explained.

Al Heabsi understands the challenges of acquiring such unique items, often noting that many sellers are unaware of the true value of what they are selling.

Beyond UAE

In his hunt for historical items, Al Heabsi acquired a silver ring with a zirconia stone that once belonged to the Libyan Muammar Gaddafi Battalion. "I found this ring at an auction, and the sellers didn't recognise its significance. When I got home and examined it closely, I discovered the engraving that references Gaddafi. After some research, I confirmed it was indeed his ring," he said.

"When I search for new pieces, I reach out to fellow collectors and consult with people who share my interests," he added. He also possesses a heavy Roman sword that is engraved with ancient drawings. Although he has received an offer of Dh35,000 for this sword, he has chosen not to sell it because of its uniqueness. "I strive to avoid having duplicates in my collection. This is not a museum; it’s a personal collection filled with pieces I have acquired, some of which date back to before the UAE Union," he explained. His fascination extends to collecting antique weapons, including a knife from World War 2 that belonged to the French forces. Volunteering work Aside from being a collector, Al Heabsi is also deeply involved in volunteering work. He is the chairman of the board of Emirati Multiple Sclerosis Patients Friends Association. He is also a commissioner in the Emirates Scout Commission based in Al Ain and is a retired military officer. Al Heabsi is dedicated to volunteering. He has travelled to Kuwait, Egypt, and Jordan to assist those in need, covering all of his expenses. As part of his efforts, he distributed food boxes to 40 needy families in two schools to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the UAE National Day. Additionally, he has participated in campaigns to support Hajj pilgrims. Al Heabsi's commitment to heritage and culture is remarkable. He once took on the ambitious project of reuniting after 47 years the cast of a popular heritage television series called 'Ashhafan'. He said: "I was determined to bring them together. I travelled to Bahrain and even searched for one actor's house for three hours, armed with just a name and a house number." The idea was sparked while watching the series, and also part of his dedication to preserving the cultural narratives that have shaped the Emirati identity. ALSO READ: UAE: Meet the man who helped supply water to RAK farms, homes in the 1960s