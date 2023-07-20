Look: From Nick-Priyanka to Deepika-Ranveer, Bollywood celebrity couples get stunning Barbie 'makeovers'

The much-awaited film is expected to release in the UAE in August — and the hype is only building

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is one of the most awaited Hollywood films of the year. The fantasy comedy has been the centre of attention not just for its epic cinematic clash with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer but also for bringing the iconic fashion dolls by Mattel to the big screen.

Ahead of the film’s release, the internet has been flooded with images of celebrities – new and old – reimagined as occupants of Barbie’s world. Adding to the list of such pictures is an AI artist from Pakistan’s Islamabad. The artist has chosen to reimagine Bollywood celebrities from neighbouring India as Barbie and Ken in a series of pictures.

A carousel of images shared by the artist, whose Instagram handle is “abdullahanxie”, begins with a frame of Priyanka Chopra and her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas. The two are seen decked in bubble gum pink and yellow outfits, posing in a room decorated with a floral tapestry of the same colours.

Next on the list are Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt, dressed once again in shades of pink and yellow – a colour palette the artist sticks to for all the images. Aamir Khan has been envisioned in a pink shirt and blue pants, and Alia Bhatt is dressed in a gown.

The third image is dedicated to Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar, who have featured together in several hit Bollywood films Namastey London and Singh is Kinng. The pair look regal in a room decorated in pink and filled with photographs.

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also make it to the album, dressed in a gown and suit respectively. The carousel ends with actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli posing together while dressed in signature Barbie hues.

In addition to Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, the film also stars America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell in pivotal roles.

The pictures above are just a small part of the far-reaching buzz around the film. The excitement among fans has not gone unnoticed by Barbie’s central players. At the premiere in Los Angeles, Margot Robbie said, “I knew how excited we felt about sharing this movie and I had hoped that other people would feel that excitement too but it's kind of come back at us with so much enthusiasm and excitement, I'm even shocked, very shocked.”

The premise of the film revolves around Barbie and Ken leaving their idyllic world to fix some problems in the real world. What ensues is a transformational journey for the characters.

Barbie is expected to release in the UAE in August.

