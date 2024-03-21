Look: Forest inside Dubai Metro stations? Designer uses AI to show transport of the future

Supplied photos

Published: Thu 21 Mar 2024, 1:53 PM Last updated: Thu 21 Mar 2024, 1:57 PM

What if — instead of scrolling on your phone while sitting on steel benches — you can look into a lush green forest while waiting for your Dubai Metro train?

With the help of artificial intelligence (AI), a designer in Dubai has reimagined Metro stations in the city — turning them into pockets of greenery you wouldn't mind getting stuck in during rush hour.

Adnan Abbas has shared with Khaleej Times images of how they will look in the future with giant terrariums serving as their centrepieces. It's a concept he calls ‘Everyday Green’.

A terrarium is a glass enclosure that contains soil and plants to mimic a miniature forest or garden. Most terrariums need little water and care and can live for years if maintained well.

“This will bring the beauty of nature into the daily lives of Metro passengers in Dubai,” he said.

“These giant terrariums, placed within the Metro stations, will create an oasis of greenery in between the urban landscape. It will be a symbol of the harmonious coexistence of nature and urban life, enriching the daily commute experience for metro passengers in Dubai.”

In one of the images that he has created using artificial intelligence (AI), passengers can be seen enjoying a giant terrarium as a Metro pulls into the station (See above).

A photographer by profession, Adnan said he came up the idea of terrariums inside Metro stations during his daily travels on the Metro.

“Every day, I ride from Al Nahda to Karama where my office is,” he said. “Every day I see Metro users who are tired and stressed. Personally, I use this time to meditate. However, I also began thinking how to uplift the mood of these riders.”

That is when he hit upon the idea of installing terrariums inside metro stations to make them greener and more beautiful.

“If we have these structures inside, passengers passing through these stations are greeted by the sight of lush plants, creating a calming and rejuvenating atmosphere,” he said. “The presence of greenery has been shown to have a positive impact on mental well-being, helping to reduce stress and improve overall mood.”

In a few other images, lush green terrariums can be seen lining the waiting area as well as the outside of some of the metro stations.

A resident of the city since 2007, Adnan is hopeful that Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will take his concept into consideration and try to make it a reality.

“By integrating these terrariums into Metro stations, it will improve the aesthetic appeal of the stations and contribute to a more sustainable and eco-friendly environment,” he said. “It will be a testament to Dubai's commitment to creating a greener and more liveable city for its residents and visitors alike.”

He said it was a way to give back to a city that is dear to him. “Dubai has always amazed me with its architecture and its ability to embrace unique ideas,” he said.

“I feel like this is one of the only places in the world where such a concept will be embraced, fast-tracked, and put into place if it's viable. Also, with the new Metro line coming soon, I hope the RTA will take my ideas into consideration when designing the station.”

The RTA has earlier taken several steps to make the Dubai Metro more aesthetically pleasing. Several trains as well as pillars of the metro line have been turned into things of art with the help of street artists.

