Look: UAE families take 3-hour abra ride in Sharjah-wide parade for National Day

Photos: SM Ayaz Zakir/Khaleej Times

Published: Sat 2 Dec 2023, 4:39 PM Last updated: Sat 2 Dec 2023, 4:45 PM

Many Emirati and expat families embarked on a unique maritime journey celebrating UAE National Day. As many as 26 traditional dhows set sail from the Sharjah Aquarium, creating a colourful spectacle on the waters.

The celebration, which was organised by Sharjah Museums, started at 3pm, offering participants a delightful three-hour voyage along the backdrop of Sharjah skyline, moving towards Qasba Canal, Khalid Lagoon and Flag Island.

Many residents carrying traditional musical instruments, filled the air with the melodious tunes of age-old songs played through speakers on the dhows.

"It is a moment of joy. This parade is very special. We are celebrating the most important day in the history of our country. This should be a memorable event," said Asma, an Emirati who came along with her family.

As the dhows glided through the water, residents enthusiastically waved their own UAE flags, while donning shawls in the patriotic hues of the nation.

The younger ones of the family were seen wearing the dresses made in the colours of the UAE national flag. Among many children, was Iraqi National Yasim. "She was very excited to celebrate national day and was very eager to wear this dress," said Tamer, Yasmin's father, resident of Sharjah who came along with his family.

Many tourists to the UAE also took part in the maritime parade. "We came here to visit Sharjah Aquarium. What fascinated us was the maritime parade, we just hopped on boat," said Ana Cervantis, Spanish tourist.

"Celebrating the National Day was unique. This is the first time in my life we have celebrated a national day of a country differently," said Ana.

Many rescue personnel were on jet skis escorting the decorated abras, ensuring a secure and enjoyable journey for all participants.

The combination of traditional music, decorations and joyful residents was the icing on the cake of the festive maritime celebration.

ALSO READ: