E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Look: 101-year-old woman takes Emirates flight to Dubai, gets first-class upgrade

Centenarian Rachida Smati was also fast-tracked through the airport and taken to the First-Class lounge where she could relax before boarding

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Photos: Supplied
Photos: Supplied

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 6:21 PM

Last updated: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 10:17 PM

Rachida Smati was in for a surprise when she boarded her Emirates flight to Algiers last weekend. The 101-year-old well-travelled customer was not only accorded a warm welcome but was also extended a First-Class upgrade.

The airline had made it comfortable for the centenarian as soon as she arrived at the airport.


The Algerian national was fast-tracked through the airport and taken to the First-Class lounge where she could relax ahead of boarding her flight.

And when she boarded the flight, the crew did their best to make the trip comfortable and memorable for her.


Rachida said she planned to be a repeat visitor with Emirates as her preferred airline.

The Algerian national had words of appreciation for all those who facilitated a smooth travel experience for her across every touchpoint: "I had a great experience on my Emirates flight to Dubai, the cabin crew were very kind and helpful. I’m looking forward to flying back to Algiers aboard Emirates and experiencing First Class, and I’m ever so grateful for the warm welcome by all of the teams.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Rachida was flying to Algiers with Emirates after visiting friends and family in Dubai. Her third visit to the city, she counts it as one of her favourite destinations for its accessibility, high standards of medical care and vibrant attractions.

Born in Algeria in 1923, Rachida’s first flight was to Paris when she was 21 years old. She continues to be an avid traveller, and loves flying Emirates for its signature onboard experience and service, and unwavering focus on customer comfort on the ground and in the air.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE