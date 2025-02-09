Look: Dubai’s desert, lakes light up with 3,000 lanterns in first ever Chinese festival celebration

KT photos: Shihab

The night came alive with the glow of 3,000 lanterns in a stunning array of shapes and sizes, each one hanging or placed celebration of the Chinese Lantern Festival on Saturday. These included traditional red lanterns offering words of good fortune and blessings to the new year, as well as innovative designs like digitally enhanced water fountains and lotus-shaped lanterns drifting along the lake.

The festival took place at Al Marmoom Oasis, a wildlife and safari park near Al Qudra in Dubai, ahead of the official Lantern Festival.

The event, which took around two months of preparation, was organised by the consulate-general of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai, in partnership with many different organisations. This marks the first ever Lantern Festival celebration in the UAE by the Chinese Consulate. It provided the Chinese expat community with a sense of home while also offering others a chance to experience Chinese culture.

The Lantern Festival, which usually falls on the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese Lunar calendar, symbolises family reunions and reflects the deep desire for unity and happiness. Traditionally, families gather to hang lanterns and solve riddles. This year, the Lantern Festival falls on February 12, coinciding with the first full moon of the Lunar New Year.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Ou Boqian, consul general of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai, explained that the festival was not only an opportunity to share Chinese culture, blessings, and strengthen friendships, but also to bring tradition and innovation together.

"Today’s Lantern Festival can be seen as a fusion of tradition and innovation, and we hope to create an immersive cultural experience for our foreign friends,” Boqian said. She added that an event such as this also promotes “cultural exchange and mutual learning between China and other countries".

Ou Boqian, consul general of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai

"Today, nearly a thousand foreign friends and Chinese people living and working in the UAE have gathered at this event, and we hope that in this joyful and harmonious atmosphere, everyone can share in the joy and blessings of the festival, starting a new journey filled with hope," she added.

For some, like Li Zheng, a teacher at Chinese School Dubai, the festival provided a special sense of connection. "It makes us feel quite at home," she said. "Although we work overseas, this year we can celebrate with fellow Chinese community members. It's a very special and unforgettable experience."

The desert setting under the stars was a perfect backdrop for the celebrations, which featured various cultural performances.

These included beautiful music on traditional instruments such as the Pipa (a Chinese lute) and the Guzheng (a plucked string instrument), as well as the captivating performance of the Sichuan Opera.

In addition, vendors sold a range of traditional Chinese items, including traditional porcelain vases, handcrafted hairpins and jewellery.

Lantern Festival Origin

The festival traces its roots back 2,000 years ago, during the Han Dynasty's rule in China. It was adopted by the Chinese population after the ruling emperor witnessed Buddhist monks lighting lanterns on the 15th day of the lunar year. Since then, it has evolved into a celebration during which ancient rituals are performed to honour the heavens. The Lantern Festival also holds a romantic significance, often referred to as China's version of Valentine's Day. In ancient times, young women were restricted from going out freely. But on the eve of the festival, both unmarried men and women would seize the opportunity to meet one another. This makes the Lantern Festival one of China's most romantic traditional celebrations.