Look: Dubai's 3ft-tall Internet sensation Abdu Rozik meets Sheikh Mohammed in London

The post gained over 200,000 likes, with netizens flooding the comments section with hearts and wholesome messages

Photo: Screengrab

By Web Desk Published: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 12:32 PM

Abdu Rozik is well known among Dubai residents, as he often graces our feeds with his adorable selfies next to famous personalities. From actors to sportspersons, we've seen them all.

But who would've thought that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, would make a surprise appearance on the gram.

In a post shared on Instagram on Monday, the internet personality was seen posing next to the ruler with a big smile on his face and a thumbs up sign.

The leader is seen sitting in a restaurant in London, as he puts his hand around Rozik for the photo.

The singer expressed his gratitude for the UAE through his caption.

"When I first moved to UAE, I never imagined in my life that I would have this moment with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Allhamdulillah for everything and bless the United Arab Emirates and those who support me," read the caption.

The post had gained over 200,000 likes. Netizens have swarmed the comments with hearts and wholesome comments praising the duo.

The Ruler has been in London lately, with recent sightings being with his brother Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid.

Videos of him have circulated on the internet as he takes a walk in Hyde Park and stops to take pictures with children. He was even spotted at a Harrods store.

Abdu Rozik, originally hailing from Tajikistan, rose to fame with his appearance on 'Bigg Boss 15', a show hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

ALSO READ: