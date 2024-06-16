Look: Dubai Police unveils the beast, Tesla Cybertruck joins supercar fleet

During the call with the Head of the UAE Pilgrims' Affairs Office, the President praised efforts by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the facilities it provides
When it comes to ambition, Dubai is unparalleled—what it wants, it gets!
Back in November 2019, Dubai Police hinted that Tesla's new Cybertruck may be used to patrol the city's streets. They posted a photo of Cybertruck, complete with the badge and the green and white colourway.
Fast forward to 2024, a Tesla Cybertruck, in striking green and white livery, is set to join the ranks of the Dubai Police fleet. The Dubai Police General Command has unveiled this cutting-edge addition to its luxury patrol fleet, highlighting the city's move towards advanced law enforcement technology.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The force showcased the sleek electric truck on social media with its unique plate number 5 on display. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, was also seen closely following the futuristic vehicle.
Dubai Police's supercar fleet is renowned for its impressive collection of high-performance vehicles. The fleet includes some of the world's most luxurious and fastest cars, including the Lamborghini Aventador, Audi R8 Coupé V10, Bentley Continental GT, McLaren MP4-12C, Aston Martin One-77, Mercedes-AMG GT63 S, Maserati GranTurismo, Bugatti Veyron, Toyota 2021 GR Supra, and more.
The Cybertruck has a distinctive, angular design made from ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel. This gives it a unique, futuristic look and provides exceptional durability and protection against dents and corrosion.
Tesla uses armoured glass for the Cybertruck, known as Tesla Armour Glass, which is designed to be highly durable and resistant to impacts.
Tesla claims the Cybertruck can tow up to 11,000 pounds and has an estimated driving range of up to 340 miles. Hooked up to a Tesla Supercharger, the EV truck can supposedly add between 128 and 136 miles of range in 15 minutes.
Tesla's truck is available in three versions to pre-order on the company’s website. Here’s what you can expect to pay for each version of the Tesla Cybertruck in 2024.
There are three main versions of the Cybertruck, each with different ranges and capabilities:
Single Motor RWD: This base model features a single motor with rear-wheel drive, offering a range of over 250 miles on a single charge and a towing capacity of 7,500 pounds.
Dual Motor AWD: The mid-range model includes dual motors with all-wheel drive, a range of over 300 miles, and a towing capacity of 10,000 pounds.
Tri Motor AWD: The top-tier model has three motors with all-wheel drive, a range of over 500 miles, and a towing capacity of 14,000 pounds.
Acceleration: The Tri Motor AWD version can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in under 2.9 seconds, making it one of the fastest trucks available.
The interior is spacious and can seat up to six adults. It includes a 17-inch touchscreen display, providing access to the vehicle's controls and infotainment system.
Autopilot: The Cybertruck comes with Tesla's Autopilot as standard, which includes advanced driver-assistance features. Full Self-Driving (FSD) capability is available as an optional upgrade.
Storage: The truck bed, known as the "vault," is 6.5 feet long and offers 100 cubic feet of lockable storage space. It also features an onboard power inverter for providing 110V and 220V electricity.
ALSO READ:
During the call with the Head of the UAE Pilgrims' Affairs Office, the President praised efforts by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the facilities it provides
The full procurement cost of the two satellites is expected to reach Dh3.9 billion
Nihaan Mohammed and Omar Al Khatib excelled in studies after taking up a physical activity
The temple spokesperson highlighted the requirement for pre-registration through its booking platform
The initiative aims to address the growing concerns regarding the well-being of delivery riders, who rigorously work outside under challenging conditions
Sheikh Hamdan also took to the platform to wish residents and pilgrims on of the holiest days of the year in Islam
Those who purchase the Modesh Shopping Card will be in the running to win the huge sum in cash in the grand prize raffle
Among the difficulties Abdulla AlShehhi faces in the UAE is the lack of popularity of running as compared to other sports.