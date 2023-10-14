Look: Dubai Police march with the blind in awareness drive

MoU signed on Thursday sees the mutual exemption of visa requirements for holders of ordinary, diplomatic, special and mission passports
Dubai Police organised an awareness march aimed at integrating visually impaired individuals into society, ahead of the observance of International White Cane Day on Saturday.
The long white cane is a symbol of independence and an essential tool for people who are blind or visually impaired for safe and reliable navigation. Every year, on October 15, the world observes White Cane Safety Day to recognise and promote “the movement of blind people from dependency to full participation in society”.
The march on Saturday at Dubai Mall was aimed “sending a clear message to the community on the essential guidelines for interacting with the blind and how to assist them in public roads and facilities,” noted Fatima Bouhajir, general coordinator of the Positive Spirit Initiative and member of Dubai Police's Council for Empowering People of Determination.
She added the march was also part of Dubai Police's social awareness aimed at reinforcing the values of tolerance, unity, and social cohesion.
Over 70 community members and officials the march, including Lt Col Abdullah Al Suwaidi, director of Hamaya Schools Office for Education and Training; Mohammad Ahmad Al Matrooshi, general manager of Dubai Mall; Capt Mohammad Bin Shafia, deputy director of Hamaya Schools Office, and other officials from Dubai Police.
ALSO READ:
MoU signed on Thursday sees the mutual exemption of visa requirements for holders of ordinary, diplomatic, special and mission passports
Employee happiness index in the Emirate reached 88%
Farmers at agriculture exhibition in Al Dhaid say awareness and health consciousness among residents contribute to the growth
The facility posed health risk and was closed down only after three closure warnings
Experts urge women who have reached their mid-30s to secure their future with emergency fund strategies
No personal data must be entered while using the application, ensuring complete confidentiality for residents and citizens
Since its implementation in April 2021 and until the end of 2023, the technology detected 81 leaks in the city's water transmission network
Residents are also reminded not to leave children, particularly infants, inside running vehicles