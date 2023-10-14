Look: Dubai Police march with the blind in awareness drive

Published: Sat 14 Oct 2023, 3:00 PM

Dubai Police organised an awareness march aimed at integrating visually impaired individuals into society, ahead of the observance of International White Cane Day on Saturday.

The long white cane is a symbol of independence and an essential tool for people who are blind or visually impaired for safe and reliable navigation. Every year, on October 15, the world observes White Cane Safety Day to recognise and promote “the movement of blind people from dependency to full participation in society”.

The march on Saturday at Dubai Mall was aimed “sending a clear message to the community on the essential guidelines for interacting with the blind and how to assist them in public roads and facilities,” noted Fatima Bouhajir, general coordinator of the Positive Spirit Initiative and member of Dubai Police's Council for Empowering People of Determination.

She added the march was also part of Dubai Police's social awareness aimed at reinforcing the values of tolerance, unity, and social cohesion.

Over 70 community members and officials the march, including Lt Col Abdullah Al Suwaidi, director of Hamaya Schools Office for Education and Training; Mohammad Ahmad Al Matrooshi, general manager of Dubai Mall; Capt Mohammad Bin Shafia, deputy director of Hamaya Schools Office, and other officials from Dubai Police.

ALSO READ: