Look: Dubai Police add electric vehicle to luxury patrols fleet

Al Hammadi served as under-secretary of the Ministry of Education for Control and Support Services since 2015
The Dubai Police have enhanced its luxury patrols fleet with the electric Mercedes Benz EQS 580.
Sporting the force's green livery, the car boasts a dual engine, generating a horsepower of up to 516. It allows a 0-100kmph acceleration in just 4.3 seconds and can cover up to 717km with a full charge.
Powered by artificial intelligence, interactive screens enhance the driving experience.
Major-General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, assistant commander-in-chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, unveiled the vehicle at the Dubai Police Officers Club.
"By adding supercars within its fleet of luxury patrol vehicles, the Dubai Police enhance the security presence of police officers across essential tourist destinations, including the Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, JBR, etc.," he said.
