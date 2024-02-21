Look: Dubai landmark renovated by RTA, with emphasis on safety

Published: Wed 21 Feb 2024, 4:37 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has undertaken comprehensive maintenance tasks of the Water Canal Bridge’s Waterfall on Sheikh Zayed Road. This project spanned over two months and focused on safety.

The primary maintenance tasks exceeded 600 working hours and encompassed the dismantling and subsequent reinstallation of the waterfall's exterior aluminium following its refurbishment. Works also included the replacement of the previous stainless-steel water pipes with polyethylene pipes for enhanced sustainability, and the substitution of the waterfall's outdated stainless-steel structure with a new one. Additionally, a floating platform was installed during the maintenance phase for improved access and mobility and to ensure the on-site safety of all individuals.

The comprehensive refurbishment of the Dubai Water Canal’s waterfall is part of RTA's structured approach to maintaining its assets and facilities, boosting its sustainability, and extending its lifespan. The waterfall's maintenance process has five periodic phases: daily, monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual maintenance. The annual maintenance encompasses thermal imagining and ultrasonic testing of the lighting distribution panels and upkeep of electrical distribution panels, in addition to thermal imagining and ultrasonic testing of control panels, along other principal tasks.

The illuminated waterfall resonates with RTA’s innovative and pioneering touches in projects undertaken and adds an aesthetic appeal to the Dubai Water Canal. This canal is regarded as a tourist attraction and a focal point for diverse community segments. The waterfall automatically halts as boats pass under it, thanks to the motion sensors, adding to the beauty of the landmark.

The Dubai Water Canal stands among the most exceptional projects undertaken by RTA, known for its aesthetic appeal and distinctive project. The water canal links the Business Bay to the Arabian Gulf, passing by Al Safa Park, Jumeirah II, and Jumeirah Road up to Jumeirah Beach.

