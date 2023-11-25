UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Look: Burj Khalifa lights up in blue to celebrate new Dubai Metro line

The tallest building in the world and the crown jewel in Dubai's skyline, marked the occasion by turning blue

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sat 25 Nov 2023, 11:27 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the new Dubai Metro line project, yesterday.

The emirate will spend Dh18 billion on an extension to the Dubai Metro, which is called the 'Blue Line'.

Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world and the crown jewel in Dubai's skyline, marked the occasion by turning blue.

The skyscraper announced the project to the world by displaying the words 'Dubai Metro Blue Line' in English and Arabic.

Take a look at the photographs below:

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE