Look: Burj Khalifa lights up for Olympic Day

Published: Sun 23 Jun 2024, 10:31 PM Last updated: Sun 23 Jun 2024, 10:37 PM

On Sunday evening , Burj Khalifa in Dubai was lit up with the Olympic logo and the colours of its five rings to coincide with the celebration of Olympic Day. Olympic Day honours Baron Pierre de Coubertin, who founded the International Olympic Committee on June 23, 1894.

About the event, Ahmed bin Mohammed, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, posted on X: " The UAE joins the world in celebrating this year's Olympic Day on 23 June with the theme ‘Let's Move and Celebrate'. Our leadership is committed to supporting the Olympic movement by creating an environment that fosters sporting excellence."

He also underlined UAE’s commitment to advancing the goals of the Olympic Movement that reflects the vital role that sports play in our society.

Less than a fortnight ago, on June 12, the 828-metre skyscraper had displayed the Philippine flag to celebrate the 126th Philippine Independence Day.