Look: AI-generated stamps launched in UAE for National Day

Heads up, stamp collectors: A set of stamps created through artificial intelligence (AI) was launched today to mark the UAE's 52nd National Day.
A first in the region, the Emirates Post stamps depict various iconic Emirati landmarks, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the Burj Khalifa, and symbols to honour sustainability within the nation.
What makes them extra special was the AI tech used in creating them.
The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence's (MBZUAI) Department of Computer Vision led the project with an idea to create digital canvases that portray the UAE’s rich cultural heritage and national aspirations.
The team synchronised state-of-the-art text-to-image algorithms, along with the university's proprietary picture production pipeline.
This integration of real-world data — including traditional attire, architectural styles, historical elements, and futuristic aspects — resulted in watercolour-style artworks that harmoniously blended artistry with technical expertise.
Three unique postage stamps — each boasting a resolution of 2048 by 2048 pixels — were generated.
These unique stamps are available on Emirates Post's online store, www.emiratespostshop.ae.
"This innovative initiative aimed to commemorate the UAE’s rich past, magnificent present, and ambitions for a promising future," said Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, group CEO of Emirates Post Group.
The MBZUAI’s vice-president of Public Affairs and Alumni Relations, Sultan Al Hajji, said: “The partnership between Emirates Post Group and MBZUAI exemplifies a fusion of technology, artistic expression, and patriotism.
"At MBZUAI, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of AI and leveraging its potential for meaningful contributions to the cultural narrative of the UAE and the advancement and innovation of society."
