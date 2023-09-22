Look: Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed attends Saudi Arabia’s 93rd National Day reception

Published: Fri 22 Sep 2023, 10:20 PM Last updated: Fri 22 Sep 2023, 10:42 PM

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, today attended a reception hosted on the occasion of Saudi Arabia’s 93rd National Day.

The event was hosted by the Saudi Arabian Consulate General in Dubai at the Hilton Al Habtoor City on the occasion of Saudi Arabia’s 93rd National Day.

Sheikh Ahmed was welcomed at the venue by Abdullah Al-Mutawa, Consul General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Dubai.

The Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai conveyed the best wishes of the UAE leadership and people to The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, and Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, and the people of the Kingdom.

Sheikh Ahmed highlighted the enduring robust relations between the two nations, and the keenness of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as well as the Saudi leadership to further reinforce bilateral cooperation to create a brighter future for the people of the two nations.

The Consul General expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed for participating in the National Day celebrations of Saudi Arabia, saying it is a gesture that reflects the keenness of the leaders of both nations to enhance their relations.

The reception was attended by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and Public Security in Dubai; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE; and Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA), senior officials, members of the diplomatic corps and other dignitaries.

ALSO READ: